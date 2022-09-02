First-look of Sarathkumar and Parthiban From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Released

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has successfully created an uproar on social media after pictures and videos of the star-studded cast, grand sets, and eye-grabbing action sequences surfaced on the Internet.

Now, after the magnificent teaser has brought out exciting reactions from netizens, the makers have dropped another interesting announcement. Lyca Productions released the first look of actors Sarathkumar and Parthiban Radhakrishna as two central figures of the film.

“Meet the fearless protectors of Chola pride! Presenting Sarathkumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar and Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar!" read the tweet.

The short first-look promo revealed both Sarathkumar and Parthiban wearing armour and sporting long grey hair. The duo had a grim look on their face. In the text layout of the promo, the words, “The Cholas are coming" were written in bold letters.

From the short clip, it is evident that Sarathkumar and Prathiban play titular roles in the grand film. While Sarathkumar’s Periya Pazhuvettarayar, undertakes the character of Aishwarya’s on-screen husband in the movie, Parthiban aka Chinna Pazhuvettarayar will play Sarathkumar’s reel-life brother.

It has also been reported that the trailer of the film as well as the first soundtrack will be released on September 6.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on renowned novelist Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. It includes a brilliant cast of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and South superstars Chiyyan Vikram, Karthi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Trisha Krishnan.

Legendary composer AR Rahman has been given the responsibility to compose the music in the film. The first part of the period drama will mark its presence in the theatres on September 30 this year in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi language.

Earlier, some behind-the-scenes pictures of the film shooting were widely circulated on social media. The pictures saw the cast and crew members having a ball while filming. Cinematographer Ravi Varman posed for numerous clicks with the actors. Aishwarya’s snap with the cinematographer where the actress could be seen decked up in a royal costume went immensely viral.

