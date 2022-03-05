First Look Of Shraddha Das From Upcoming Movie Artham Released

The makers of Artham have released a special poster of the movie featuring actress Shraddha Das on the occasion of her birthday, on March 4. The poster features Shraddha in her role as psychiatric investigator Maya. With a book in one hand, Shraddha can be seen lost in her thoughts.

Helmed by Manikant Tallaguti, the film stars master Mahendran as the male lead. The love-cum-horror film will be made in three languages—Tamil, Telugu and Hindi following Mahendran’s popularity in Tamil and Telugu industry. Shraddha is a known face in Telugu film industry and she has done many Hindi films also.

The film will also be dubbed and released in Malayalam and Kannada. The film is being produced under the banner of Minerva Pictures.

The recently released musical teaser of the movie has received a good response. The film’s musical rights have been acquired by Tips Films & Music.

Director Manikant Tallaguti said that the film is very interesting with a story revolving around a psychiatrist named Maya. The suspense thriller with interesting twists and turns revolves around the hero, who is in search of his girlfriend and Shraddha as the psychiatrist looks into the case and helps the hero as he gets into a difficult situation.

The film stars Ajay in the villain role along with ETV Prabhakar, Zabardast Roshini, Lobo, Nanda Durairaj, Amani and Sahitya in other important roles.

Coming to Shraddha Das, she made her acting debut in the 2008 Telugu film Siddu from Sikakulam, and since then she has worked in different films across six languages.

