First Look of Trishakar Madhu’s Namak Haraam Out, Fans Excited

Bhojpuri actor Trishakar Madhu, who first came to the limelight after her MMS made it to the public, is back in news, this time for a film. The first look of Trisha Kar Madhu-starrer Bhojpuri film Namak Haram has been released to the excitement among the public.

Ashi Tiwari, a Bhojpuri singer-actor, will play a hated villain in the film. There is speculation that Trisha might play the protagonist.

According to sources, Trishakar has requested a huge amount of fee for this film, and her character in the film is reportedly “fascinating". Namak Haram is directed by Vishwajeet Yadav, who has already produced several chart-topping albums. This is his debut film.

Trisha Kar Madhu has faced a lot of backlash from trolls as a result of her viral MMS but did not heed trolls. She is consistently active on social media, and she frequently posts photos and videos on Instagram. She may be seen participating in the famed Kacha Badam dance challenge in one of the videos she shared recently.

In the video, Trisha paired cropped hoodie with a squash-coloured baggy jogger with a dungaree-like arrangement at the knee. The jogger also had a chain detailing. She topped it off with black sunglasses.

Trisha has collaborated with some well-known Bhojpuri actors, including Arvind Akela Kallu and Rakesh Mishra. The actor has also released several Bhojpuri albums and has wowed audiences with her dancing talent too.

