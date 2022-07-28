First Look Of Unni Mukundan And Aparna Balamural-Starrer Mindiyum Paranjum Out

Luca director Arun Bose is gearing up for his next film starring Unni Mukundan and National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film, titled Mindiyum Paranjum revolves around a married couple and will have Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali as Sanal and Leena.

The makers recently revealed its first look poster and Unni sharing the poster wrote, “Here’s the first look of ‘Mindiyum Paranjum’, a very close to heart tale of love and longing …."

The actor’s caption of the post additionally provides a credit score to everybody who is part of bringing the new movie on the display screen.

Advertisement

Arun Bose’s directorial debut Luca headlined by Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna stood apart for its two central characters. The film won heart for its visuals and storytelling.

The film also has Jude Anthany, Geethi Sangeetha, Jaffer Idukki, Sohan Seenulal, Maala Parvathi, and RJ Murugan as part of the cast,

The post-production work of the film is near completion. Speaking about the project, the director informed the fans that the unit is busy with film’s color grading and sound mixing. “This will be a story that people could relate to," Arun Bose added on Mindiyum Paranjum.

Advertisement

Co-scripted by Arun and Mridul George, the film has Madhu Ambat as its cinematographer and Kiran Das as editor. Sooraj S Kurup is composing the music for the film.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here