First Look Of Vijay Antony’s Doshi Out And It Appears Intense

It’s been a busy season for music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony. While his crime thriller Kolai is gearing up for release shortly, the promotional campaign for his next movie, Ratnam, has also started. The film, titled Doshi in Telugu, is directed by CS Amudhan and bankrolled by Kamal Bohra, G Dhananjayan, B Pradeep, and Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Films Ventures. The intense first look poster of the movie was released on Vijay Anthony’s birthday.

Sharing the poster on social media, Vijay wrote, “Here’s the DOSHI First Look." In the poster, Vijay is seen with an intense expression in a bearded avatar while holding a stick. He is standing in a dark room where the only source of light is the sunshine. Seeing the poster, fans got quite excited.

Coincidentally crime dramas and thrillers have been Vijay’s strengths throughout his career. He has appeared in films like Naan, Salim, and Kolaigaran in the past.

The crime drama features Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Ramya Nambeesan as female leads, while Jagan, Nilal Gal Ravi, John Mahendran, Kalai Rani, Mahesh, O.A.K Sundar, Misha Ghoshal, and Ameyah, are in the supporting roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Kannan, while the cinematography is handled by Gopi Amarnath.

Currently, the post-production activities are underway as the shooting has been completed. The release date will be announced soon. Director CS Amudan, who made the audience laugh with hilarious spoof comedies like Tamizh Padam, has this time made Doshi in the crime drama genre.

On the work front, Vijay is not only an actor but also a music composer, playback singer, film editor, lyricist, audio engineer, and film producer. He mainly works in the Tamil film industry. He entered the industry as a music director in 2005.

Vijay Antony became the first Indian to win the 2009 Cannes Golden Lion for the film advertisement song Naka Mukka in the Best Music category. He gained recognition through this song. The song became a hot topic during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Although his debut film was Naan in 2012, he gained popularity for his roles in action thriller films like Salim (2014), Pichaikkaran (2016), Saithan (2017), Yaman (2017), and Kolaigaran (2019).

