First Look of Vishwak Sen From Gangadhar's Mukhachitram Out -- Watch

The makers of Mukhachitram, the upcoming action drama, have revealed the first look of Vishwak Sen from the film. Vishwak will play the character of a lawyer, Vishwamitra, in the film. The actor looks convincing in the role of the lawyer in the short clip shared by the makers.

Mukhachitram is directed by Gangadhar. The film is bankrolled by Pradeep Angirekula and Mohan Yella under the banner of Pocket Money Pictures.

The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Sandeep Raaj. Mukhachitram is billed as an intense drama and features Vikas Vasistha, Priya Vadlamani, and Chaitanya Rao as the film’s star cast.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen is awaiting the release of his next film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. The romantic comedy film is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta. The film features Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on 22 April 2022.

In the film, Vishwak plays the character of Arjun Kumar Allam, who is a middle-aged man. He is having trouble finding a bride.

Rukshar Dhillon plays the role of the young Pasupuleti Madhavi to whom Vishwak is betrothed. The teaser of the film suggests that Madhavi isn’t as excited about the marriage as Arjun is.

The film’s editing and cinematography have been handled by Viplav Nyshadam and Pavi K Pavan respectively. Jay Krish has composed the music for Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

Vishwak Sen has established himself as one of Tollywood’s most promising actors. Before becoming an actor, Sen worked as an assistant director. He made his acting debut in 2017 with the film Vellipomakey. Vishwak’s debut film earned him a nomination for a SIIMA award for best Telugu debut.

The actor rose to fame with his roles in the love comedies Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das. Sen’s acting in Nani’s HIT: The First Case was lauded by critics and the audience.

Vishwak will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit O My Kadavule. The film is currently in its post-production stage. The film is bankrolled by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

