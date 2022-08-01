First Look Poster of Aparna Balamurali-starrer Ini Utharam Out

Makers of Ini Utharam have rolled out the first look poster of the film, and it has already caught our attention. The poster features actress Aparna Balamurali in the midst of a police squad. The actress also shared the poster via her Instagram account, leaving fans impressed with just the resentment evident in her eyes. Helmed by Sudheesh Ramachandran, Ini Utharam has Aparna Balamurali and Kalabhavan Shajon in the lead roles. On the poster, the tagline of Ini Utharam reads “Every answer has a question."

Have a look at the poster here:

The actress has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline, Ini Utharam being one of them. Scripted by Ranjith Unni, the film is currently in the post-production phase. Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music, while Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics.

Aparna Balamurali also has two much-awaited projects Sundari Gardens and Mindiyum Paranjum in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Aparna Balamurali recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The 68th National Film Awards were announced on July 22. Upon bagging the Best Actress award, Aparna Balamurali in an Instagram post expressed, “Today it fills my heart, the least to say, seeing all the efforts being rewarded at astounding scales. Winning this along with Suriya Sir, Sudha Ma’am and GV Prakash Kumar makes Soorarai Pottru special more than ever before. Can’t thank them enough for trusting me with this. And the gratitude extends to every single person who has seen me through this, right from the beginning. And I wholeheartedly dedicate this award to my grandfather MCS Menon, who would have celebrated this the most with me and been the happiest, if he was around."

National Film Award for Best Actor was shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their work in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively.

