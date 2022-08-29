First Look Poster of Bhavana and Sharafudheen’s Ntikkakkakoru Premandaarnnu Out

The first look poster of Ntikakkakuru Premandarnn, starring Bhavana Menon and Sharafudheen in the lead roles, has been released. The poster features a bright doodle background and showcases Bhavana and Sharafuddin in a sweet moment. Other than the lead actors, the first look of the film has been shared by Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, and Manju Warrier via their respective social media handles.

The film, touted to be a family drama, marks Bhavana’s comeback to the industry after nearly five years. It also features Ashokan, Anarkali Nasser, Shebin Benson, and Afsana Lakshmi in eminent roles. The film is expected to hit theatres in the first week of November this year.

The film is produced by Renish Abdulkhader and Rajesh Krishna in association with London Talkies under the Bonhomie Entertainments banner. Newcomer Adil Maimoonath Ashraf is writing, editing, and directing the film. Arun Rushdie is handling the camera of the film.

The music is composed by Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke, and Joker Blues, while Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics of the songs. Midhun Chalissery is handling the art department. The film went on floors on June 20.

The executive producers of the project are Kiran Keshav and Prasobh Vijayan. The work of art, costume, and makeup is being handled by Mithun Chalishery, Melvi J, and Amal Chandran, respectively.

Alex E Kurian is the production controller, while Shaneem Saeed and Philip Francis are in the post of project coordinator and chief associate of the project.

Speaking of Bhavana, her last Malayalam film was Adam Joan (2017) starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It was written and directed by Jinu Abraham. It also stars Mishti, Narain, and Rahul Madhav.

After taking a break from Mollywood, Bhavana has since worked on Kannada films like Tagaru, Bhajarangi 2, and 99.

