First-Look Poster of Debutant Director Saji K Pillai’s Tanmayi Out

Debutante director Saji K Pillai has embarked on his maiden directorial journey with the film Tanmayi. According to the Malayalam news portal, Mathrubhumi.com, Saji K Pillai is known to be a feminist filmmaker. And his first-ever project, Tanmayi walks on a similar path. Recently, the title and poster launch event of Tanmayi was unveiled by renowned Malayalam cinematographer Sujith Vasudev. The launch event was held in Ernakulam at Abad Plaza.

Tanmayi revolves around the story of an ordinary woman who after marrying her husband steps inside the house of her in-laws with great hopes and expectations. However, the place where she thought she was the safest and most secure, turned out to be her worst nightmare.

Over time, she realises that it is her new home where she feels the most insecure and vulnerable. Will the woman fight back against the injustices? Or will she drown in the abuse? Only the film holds the answer to it.

The poster also shows a similar sight. It depicts a portrait-like picture of a woman looking sad. The grainy and vintage poster exudes a sorrowful vibe that is quite unmissable. It has the power to make you curious about the film even more. The tagline of the film poster reads, “The Frozen Fire" which also adds fuel to the burning anticipation.

Newcomer filmmaker Saji K Pillai’s story will most likely strike a chord with female audiences, and most importantly will impart a powerful message to society. Actress Tina Bhatia, who has portrayed cameo roles in Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Gulabo Sitabo, will be playing the female lead in Tanmayi. Other actors in the upcoming feminist flick include Bineesh Thomas, Biju Varghese, VK Krishnakumar, and Maya Krishnakumar, among others.

While Tanmayi is produced by Maya Krishnakumar under the banners of Marks Productions, the music is scored by Kilimanoor Ramavarma. Reportedly, the shooting of Tanmayi will begin shortly. Other details of this Saji K Pillai directorial has not been announced as of yet.

