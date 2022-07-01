First Look Poster of Dhyan Sreenivasan's Jailer Shows Actor in Intense Avatar

Mollywood actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has released the first look poster for his upcoming movie titled, Jailer. Unveiling the first looks of Jailer, he wrote, “Here is the first look poster of our new movie “Jailer" directed by Sakkirmadathil, produced by NK Mohammed".

The first look poster features the actor sitting on the muddy ground amid a farm with an intense look on his face.

The young actor is playing the lead in a periodical thriller for the first time. is directed by Sakkir Madathil. The title launch of the upcoming film, produced by NK Muhammad under the banner of Golden Village, was held at the Come On Kerala event in Sharjah.

The film retells an incident that took place in the 1956-57 timeline. Dhyan plays the titular role of a jailer who stays in a bungalow with five notorious criminals and tries to experiment with them. Divya Pillai plays the female lead in the film.

Among others, the film stars Manoj K Jayan, Sreejith Ravi, Navas Vallikkunnu, Binu Adimali, Unni Raja, Jayaprakash (Tamil), BK Baiju, Shashankan, Tiju Mathew, Shanthakumari, Ansi Vineesha, child actors Vasudev Sajeesh Marar and Suryadev Sajeesh Marar in pivotal roles.

The technical crew of the project has Mahadevan Thampi and Deepu Joseph handling cinematography and the cuts, respectively. Riyas Payyoli has scored the background music for the film, and Ranganath Rave is providing the sound design.

