First Look Poster of John Abraham’s First Mollywood Production Unveiled

John Abraham has taken up his first Mollywood production venture. The actor, who has produced a few Bollywood films of note in the past, has unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming film titled Mike. The film, which marks his debut as a producer in Mollywood, went on floors in October this year. John along with the team Mike was in Kochi recently to launch the first poster at a grand event.

The forthcoming film, directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad, will feature Anaswara Rajan of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal fame in the main role. Also starring Ranjith Sajeeev, in his debut, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham in other main roles, the film’s script is penned by Ashiq Akbar Ali. National-award winning editor Vivek Harshan, Renadive, Radhan, Renjith Kotheri, Ronex Xaviour, Sonia Sandiavo are all handling their respective key departments in the project.

In October the official Instagram handle of John’s production house, JA Entertainment shared a photo of a clapboard, announcing the beginning of filming.

John made his debut as a producer in the year 2012 with the National Award-winning film Vicky Donor. John’s second production venture, Madras Cafe, was also helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Other bankrolled movies by John include Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Batla House, Sardar Ka Grandson, Attack. He also backed the Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe in 2018.

John was seen in a triple role in the film Satyameva Jayate 2, which was released on November 25. The vigilante action directed by Milap Zaveri was a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film also starring John in the lead. John will next star in Ek Villain Returns directed by Mohit Suri. The action thriller will also star Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The actor is also a part of the much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand.

