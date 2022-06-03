First Look Poster of Prabhas' Adipurush To Be Unveiled on Actor's Birthday

After two back-to-back debacles with Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is now looking to reclaim the pan-India success he achieved with the Bahubali franchise. The actor has two big-budget films — Salaar and Adipurush — lined up. While Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel is still in the filming stage, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has reportedly finished shooting and is in the post-production stage.

Fans were a bit disappointed that the shooting of the film had not been completed for months and were getting impatient with the slow updates for the film. However, looks like fans have to wait a little bit more to get a glimpse of the first look poster of Adipurush.

The makers have planned to unveil the first look for the fans on October 23, which coincides with Prabhas’ birthday. Although Prabhas fans are happy to hear about the release date of Adipurush First Look, they are a bit disappointed about having to wait for another 5 months.

Advertisement

However, fans, given that the post production work is taking that long, can certainly expect to see a visual marvel on screen.

Adipurush is being prepared to be Prabhas’ biggest film in his career with a budget of Rs 500 crore, making it more expensive than the Bahubali films. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the budget saying, “Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with a houseful board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one of its kind of event cinema and there is only limited capacity."

Adipurush is a retelling of the Ramayana with Prabhas in the role of Ram, while Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh play Raavan, Sita and Lakshman respectively. The film is set to release on January 12 next year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.