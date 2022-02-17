First Look Poster of Prajin Padmanabhan's Ninnavellam Neeyeda Out

The first look of Prajin Padmanabhan’s film Ninnavellam Neeyeda has been unveiled. The film stars Manisha Yadav in the lead role with Prajin.

The announcement about the release of the first look of the film was made on social media. This film is said to be about love during school days, and how it goes for a long time. Reportedly, the movie has five songs. Going by the storyline and the first look poster of the film, it looks like an interesting and entertaining movie. The film is going to be an important milestone in Prajin’s career.

Ninnavellam Neeyeda is the 1417th musical of Ilaiyaraaja. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer for this movie. Aadhiraajan is helming the film, while Lega Theatres are producing it. Sinamika, Rohit, Manobala, Muthuraman will also be playing important characters.

As per the news reports, more than 70 percent of the film has already been shot in Chennai, and the final work is in progress. The cinematography of the movie has been done by Raja Bhattacharjee. It is expected that the makers will release the movie in May this year.

For the unversed Pranjin has been a part of Malayalam and Tamil language films. Before films, he was a VJ with Sun TV. He was part of the film, Pazhaya Vannarapettai, but the actor did not stop working on TV. His latest television project is Vaidhegi Kaathirundhaal which airs on Vijay TV.

