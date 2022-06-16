First Look Poster of Pratheesh Lal's Anjukannan Starring Ullas Pandalam Out

The first look poster of Anjukannan, a pocket movie from Mollywood, has been unveiled by the makers. Produced by Vimal Ghosh under the banner of Ghosh Pictures, the film has been written and directed by Pratheesh Lal. Ullas Pandalam will be seen in the lead role in the film.

The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by Sherin Lal. Kishore Kitchu has handled the cinematography, while Suresh Krishna is on board for editing.

With a total time duration of 22 minutes, the film will be released in June on YouTube. If you are unversed, pocket films are another form of short film.

Who is Ullas Pandalam?

The Mollywood actor is known for delivering films like Chinna Dada (2016), Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus (2013), and Kumbarees (2019). Due to his superhit comedy shows, the actor has become a household name among the mini-screen viewers.

However, Ullas is also known to be a mimicry artist who had gone through pretty difficult times to reach where he is today. The actor had his own share of struggles to finally make it big in television.

In other news, Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Thallumala have been encircled with good buzz ever since it went on floors. Recently, the makers of the film postponed the release date and announced that the movie will now arrive in theatres on August 12.

The Khalid Rahman directorial has Shine Tom Chacko, Sharafudheen, Lukman, Vineeth Kumar, Johny Antony, and Binu Pappu among others. The upcoming film is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Aashiq Usman Productions. Thallumala is currently the most exciting and challenging film of Mollywood.

