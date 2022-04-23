First Look Poster of Vetri and Karunakaran-Starrer Jiivi 2 Unveiled; Check Here

The first look poster of Vetri and Karunakaran-starrer Jiivi 2 has attracted a lot of attention to the new film. S J Suryah shared the poster via his Twitter account, extending his wishes to the team, and writing, “Hi EveryOne Happy to Reveal the First Look Poster of #Jiivi2. Good Luck Team."

The poster shows Vetri sitting on a high back throne gold leaf chair in the combo of angel and devil look.

The sequel to the 2019 crime drama is backed by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions. The shooting for the second instalment, starring Vetri, began earlier in March and to everyone’s surprise, it was wrapped in just 27 days. The sequel is helmed by VJ Gopinath, who directed the original. Gopinath has also penned the script for this upcoming film.

The makers are expecting to get the film ready for release by the end of this year. The hit film Jiivi, directed by Gopinath, was well received by the fans. The film, which was made with a focus on triangular destiny, was hailed as having a screenplay similar to the level of Hollywood movies. Babu Tamizh had penned the screenplay of the original.

The second instalment of the thriller will retain all the key elements of the original and will begin from the point where the first one ended. The sequel has all the lead actors, including Rohini and Karunakaran.

Speaking of Jiivi, the film premiered in 2019 and was headlined by Vetri and Karunakaran. In the technical crew, it had Praveen Kumar for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The music for the film was composed by KS Sundaramurthy.

The sequel has the same technical crew and the expectation levels of the audience after the launch of the first look poster are even higher.

