First Look Posters of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Get Tepid Response From Fans

The first look poster of Mani Ratnam’s much awaited Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan was released on March 2. The film is based on a Tamil historical fiction novel of same name b Kalki Krishnamurthy. Produced by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies, the movie has music composed by AR Rahman. However, the first look of the movie has not been received well by the Tamil film lovers. Many of the netizens are criticising the posters of Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious project.

The first look of all the actors from the movie has been released by the makers of the period drama. Pictures of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha have all been released on social media by the production house. Fans, who have seen these posters, are criticising Vikram’s appearance in one of the posters for appearing ‘too photoshopped’. Another poster, which shows Trisha surrounded by other women in a servile position, has been slammed for depicting a fair-skinned woman being worshiped by visibly dark-skinned women.

Aishwarya Rai was also not spared from the barrage of criticism directed at the movie. Her appearance was criticised for being too similar to appearance of heroines in North Indian period films. Karthi’s appearance was not liked by the fans for being too as reminiscent of his earlier film Kaashmora.

The movie stars Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi and Vikram Prabhu in important roles. The first part of the epic Ponniyin Selvan is based on the 10th century power struggle within inheritors of the Chola dynasty.

The story is a melting pot of adventure and hard-nosed politics, which features cunning spies, warriors and conspirators all trying to conquer the Chola Empire. Undoubtedly, a movie based on this epic would be highly anticipated. The movie will be released in theatres on September 30.

