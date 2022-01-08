First Look: Presenting Dhanush in And as 'Sir'

Following the success and popularity of Atrangi Re, Dhanush has now begun filming his next bilingual feature titled ‘Sir’ in Telugu and ‘Vaathi’ in Tamil. For his upcoming film ‘Sir’, the actor has teamed up with filmmaker Venky Atluri. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. The makers of the film unveiled Dhanush’s first look as ‘Sir/Vaathi’ on Friday and it made the actor’s fans more excited about the film. The Asuran actor also tweeted his first look from the bilingual film and wrote: “With a lot of passion, heart and faith…’Vaathi’…’Sir’…Shooting in progress." The poster shows the actor standing in tailored pants and half-sleeved shirt with his back towards the camera.

According to the actor’s look in the poster, there is speculation that the film is a period drama and Dhanush can be seen portraying the role of a student in it. Fans on social networking sites are astounded by Dhanush’s remarkable makeover as a youngster and they compared his new look to his previous one in ‘Asuran,’ which earned him a National Award.

Vaathi marks Dhanush’s foray into Telugu cinema. The pre-production rites were performed on January 3 in the attendance of Dhanush, filmmaker Venky, leading lady Samyuktha Menon, as well as other actors and crew members of the flick. The shooting for the film started on Wednesday. See photos from the film’s pooja ceremony:

Dhanush last portrayed a student in ‘3,’ helmed by his spouse Aishwarya R Dhanush and premiered in 2012, and netizens are marvelling over how he still looks the same a decade later. According to reports, the filming will be completed in a single stretch and the release date will be revealed soon.

