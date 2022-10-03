First Meet to Proposal, The Incredibly Beautiful Ali Fazal-Richa Chaddha Love Story

It was back in 2012 when Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda met each other for the first time on the sets of Fukrey. Ali proposed to Richa for marriage in 2019 after they dated for around seven years, and the two were set to marry in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, things got delayed, but finally, the couple will get married on October 4.

Head over heels in love with each other, Bollywood’s power couple is now making us all go gaga over their wedding pictures. And celebrities are throwing all the love and light to the newly wedded couple including Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana as well.

Global star PeeCee shared their picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Many many congratulations! Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and love."

Advertisement

At the same time, Ayushmann Khurrana also congratulated the couple and shared their Haldi pictures. While sharing the picture he wrote, “congratulations to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda."

Apart from these two, Vicky Kaushal also showered love on the gorgeous couple, shared their picture on his IG stories, and wrote, “Two amazing souls coming together! Congratulations to you too! Bohot sara Pyaar!"

Advertisement

According to sources, Richa’s distinctive pieces were designed by a 175-year-old goldsmith family from Rajasthan’s Bikaner. Not only that, but the story, citing a source, said that Richa’s jewellery will be produced by the “Khajanchi family," who are well-known for their “statement heritage pieces."

On the work front, Richa and her co-stars are poised to return on-screen for the third instalment of Fukrey. Richa was last seen in The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar. She will next be seen in Benjamin Johns’ Ainaa.

Ali, on the other hand, is swamped with work. The actor, who is presently filming Mirzapur’s third season, will next be featured in Arati Kadav’s The Astronaut and His Parrot, Ric Roman Waugh’s Kandahar, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, and Prakash Raj’s Tadka.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here