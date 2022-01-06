First Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rudranil Ghosh, Now MP Mimi Chakraborty Contracts Covid

As India witnesses a rise in Covid-19 cases, stars of the Bengali film industry are also falling victim to the virus now. After several celebs, now actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty has contracted the virus. The first time MP informed about being infected on Twitter.

She tweeted, “I’m infected with corona. But I haven’t been out of the house or in public in the last few days. But I have not been overwhelmed. To avoid risk, please wear a mask. Please be careful and wear a mask."

The post has attracted a lot of concern from fans, with people wishing her a speedy recovery. Apart from Mimi, actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Rudranil Ghosh have also tested positive for Covid-19. Currently, both are in isolation.

However, Rudranil wrote on social media, “I am not positive. I am in home isolation. Everyone, be careful, stay healthy." He added that he has mild fever and pain in his hands and feet.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, a member of the organizing committee, was present at the press conference of the 26th Calcutta Film Festival on Wednesday. He reported having contracted Covid-19 within 24 hours of returning from the festival.

Popular Bengali film director Raj Chakraborty was also reportedly down with the virus yesterday. This is reportedly the second time he’s been infected. His wife Subhasree Ganguly has also contracted the disease. “Subhasree and I have been tested positive for Covid-19. We are practising home quarantine," Raj wrote on Twitter.

The state of West Bengal is observing strict protocols regarding the outbreak of the Omicron variant. A partial lockdown has been imposed since January 3.

