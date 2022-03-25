First Photo to Title, How Rajamouli, NTR Jr, Ram Charan Came Together For RRR

On November 18, 2017, director SS Rajamouli shared a photograph in which he was seen with NTR Jr and Ram Charan. Fans went into overdrive, speculating the kind of films the three were coming together for. Fast-forward to 2022, RRR hit the theatres finally to a rousing welcome from the fans.

Going back to how Rajamouli, NTR Jr and Ram Charan came together for RRR, Taarak, in an interview, said that the two lead stars went to meet the director after his invitation. The photograph was taken before the narration of the story. They then listened to the story and had coffee. The RRR project was named after the first letters of Rajamouli, Rama Rao, and Ram Charan.

On March 25, 2020, RRR became the film title. In Telugu, it’s called Raudram Ranam Rudhiram. In Hindi and English, it’s called Rise Roar Revolt. Interestingly, the film came to theatres on March 25, 2022, exactly two years after the title was announced.

RRR is a fictional tale of Alluri Sitaramaraj, a Gond warrior who fought against the truth, and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British. The film was supposed to arrive in cinemas on July 31, 2020.

As the Covid-19 cases spiked, the film fell behind schedule. The makers then announced that they would premiere the film on October 13, 2021, as a Dussehra gift. The film was once again delayed and then rescheduled for January 7, 2022. But the third wave of Covid-19 once again forced the makers to change the release date.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn also has a cameo in the film. Rajamouli, who made Rebel star Prabhas a pan-India hero with Baahubali, has established himself as someone who makes larger-than-life films.

