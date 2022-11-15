First Schedule of Milton In Malta Concluded, Second To Start In December

Milton In Malta, the fifth movie written and directed by Jayaraj Vijay, starring Anson Paul and Rasna Pavithran has completed its first leg of shooting in Malta. It was the first time a Malayalam film was shot in Malta, a tourist destination in Europe, where most Hollywood movies are filmed. The exact shoot locations are Golden Bay, St. Paul’s Bay, Sabbar, Kalkara and Wellata. The next shoot schedule will start in December.

Produced by Eldos TVR, under the banner of TVR Films, Milton in Malta also stars many other popular Malayalam names. Prasad Arumukhan is supervising the cinematography. The lyrics have been given by Harinarayanan and the music has been composed by M.G. Sreekumar.

Dialogues are by Bonsai, and the editor is Anish Unnithan. The project designer of the film is Anwar, the production controller is Mohan Amrita, the executive producer is Sharj KR, the line producer is Jinu Kalapattil George, the office in charge is Akhil Varghese, the action choreographer is Dragon Jirosh and the design is taken care of by Unnikrishnan TT.

The film is being produced by two Malayalam production companies, Anton Joseph’s An Mega Media and Venu Kunnapilli’s Kavya Film Company. The film is scripted by Abhilash Pillai after his blockbusters Patham Valav, Night Drive and Kadavar.

Actors Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Baby Devananda, Sripath Sampath Ram, T.G. Ravi, Ranji Panicker, Manoj K. Jayan, Ramesh Pisharati, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayakrishnan, Kalabhavan Jinto, Ajay Vasudev, among others, will also appear in prominent roles in the film.

