First Single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan From Nani's Dasara To Be Out On This Date

Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer much-anticipated film Dasara, helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odella, is all set to release on March 30 next year. Meanwhile, an update related to this film has trickled in which raised excitement among the audience. Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas has shared a teaser of Dasara’s upcoming song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. This song will be released on Dussehra, on October 5.

The teaser has garnered more than 2 Lakh views. The teaser shows artists playing the drums and Nani gulping down a bottle. The drum beats stop when Nani announces the name of this song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. He further states that it will be the massiest street song ever from master Santhosh Narayanan. He then watches the photo of yesteryear actress Silk Smitha and asks the audience to get ready.

Fans were exhilarated by this announcement and loved the teaser. A user wrote that he is waiting for Santhosh’s background music and Nani’s killer looks. Another called Santhosh the greatest music director in recent times. Others wrote that this pan-India film Dasara will break box office records.

Nani has also shared this news on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “It’s time #DhoomDhaamDhosthaan This #Dasara".

Besides the announcement related to this song, Dasara’s storyline has also thrilled the viewers. According to reports, the story is based on real-life events set in the background of Singareni Coal Mines, Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district.

Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas also shared a dialogue teaser which pumped up the excitement for Dasara. The dialogue promo promises a nail-biting thriller film. Nani looks every bit ferocious with his intense expressions.

Apart from the dialogue teaser, Dasara’s stellar star cast has also impressed the audience. Besides Nani, Keerthy, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will portray pivotal roles in this film. Sathyan Sooryan has helmed the cinematography. Navin Nooli has handled the cuts. Avinash Kolla is in charge of the production design. Dasara will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

