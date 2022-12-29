First Single From Baby Hits Record Views on YouTube, Trends in Top 5

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother Anand Deverakonda is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film titled Baby. Apart from Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin play important roles in the film. This film is jointly produced by SKN and director Maruthi under the banner of Mass Movie Makers and is helmed by Sai Rajesh. After the teaser was released on November 22 and garnered a lot of interest for the film, last week the first single of Baby has been released. The song is titled O Rendu Prema Meghaalila and the official handle of GA2 Pictures has shared it on social media.

Advertisement

The five-minute song celebrates the feeling of falling in love for the first time and is narrated from the viewpoint of youthful lovers. Sreerama Chandra has lent her voice to the song and Veda Vagdevi, Harshita, Tanishka, Ujjwal, Anagha, and Veekshith provide the children’s chorus vocals. Vijai Bulganin is the composer of the Baby album. Anantha Sriram wrote the lyrics. A week since the single has released, it received a tremendous response from fans. O Rendu Prema Meghaalila is trending in the top 5 on YouTube along with music apps like Spotify. According to the movie team, the YouTube video of the song had 11 lakh plus views within two days of its release.

Baby, which is being touted as a new-age love story, is currently in the final stages of filming. It is a romantic entertainer filled with memories and emotions, as said by the makers during the production of the film. No release date has been announced yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here