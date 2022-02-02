First Single From Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu To Be Out on February 4

The makers of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand, have announced that the first single from the much-anticipated film will be released on Youtube on February 4. The lyrical video of the song, composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad, will be out at 04:05 pm on Friday. On Monday, the makers shared a special poster in which Sharwanand looked joyful while dancing.

Rashmika led the announcement of the first single date by saying, “This song is a vibe."

Advertisement

The song will be released on the Lahari Music Youtube channel this Friday. The music company, in a tweet, said that it will be the title song from the movie.

Apart from the lead pair of Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand, the film features Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in important roles. Vennela Kishore, Sathya, Ravi Shankar, and Pradeep Rawath are also the cast of the film.

Billed as a family entertainer, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is directed by Tirumala Kishore. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the movie.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set for its theatrical release on February 25, 2022. The makers will soon start the promotions of the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of her previous outing Pushpa: The Rise, which also starred Allu Arjun. The film was a commercial success at the box office.

Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Mission Majnu, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has another Hindi film titled Goodbye in the kitty in which she will share the screen with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.