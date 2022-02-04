First Single From Telugu Film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Garners Over 2.5 Million Views

The first single from the Telugu film Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga starring Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma is out now. The song titled Telusa Telusa has been composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad while the cinematography of the music video is done by Shamdat Sainudeen. The song is a romantic number and its video shows amazing chemistry between Vaisshnav and Ketika.

The lyrical video of Telusa Telusa’s song has garnered over 2.5 million views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and its lyrics have been penned by Sri Mani.

Watch the song here:

Apart from romantic scenes between Vaisshnav and Ketika, the video has few behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures. Cast and crew members can be seen in the video.

Vaisshnav in a tweet informed his fans that his character name in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is Rishi. Ketika will be portraying the character of Radha. Both will be seen in the role of students of a college college. The film is touted to be a romantic comedy.

The romantic drama is being directed by Gireeshaaya who is known for helming Adithya Reddy, the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy starring Dhruv Vikram.

Vaisshnav Tej made his debut in Tollywood with the romantic drama Uppena (2021) starring opposite Krithi Shetty. He was also seen in the Telugu film Konda Polam, which had Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is his third film in the lead role.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra banner. The shooting of the film is nearing its completion. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. However, it is expected to release in April 2022, according to reports.

