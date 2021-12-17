First Single Jalabulajangu From Sivakarthikeyan's Don released

After the blockbuster success of Sivakarthikeyan’s dark comedy Doctor, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Don. The makers of the film have recently unveiled the first single track from the directorial venture of debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, a former associate to Atlee.

The Song titled Jalabulajangu is sung by Anirudh Ravichandran. The lyrics of the happy college dance number have been penned by Dangamaari and Aaluma Doluma fame Rokesh. Sony South Music took to its Twitter account to share a poster of the first single featuring Sivakarthikeyan in a pop look.

“#JalabulaJangu from #DON will arrive just in style," the tweet read.

Sivakarthikeyan’s production house also shared the music track on Twitter.

The cast and crew of the film have recently wrapped the shoot. The film is now in the post-production stage. Earlier, the film’s colorful First Look poster was released which created a buzz among the masses. The film is touted to be an all-time comedy entertainer and is set against the college backdrops.

The film features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in two different roles in the film. One is of a schoolboy and another is of an engineering student as the film shows two phases of life. Besides Sivakarthikeyan, the film cast includes Muniskanth, Samuthirakani, Kaali Venkat, Soori, Bala Saravanan, Sivaangi, R Vijay and Bigg Boss 5 fame Raju Jeyamohan.

The film is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah in association with Sivakarthikeyan’s production house.

