First Single of Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Released

Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu’s fans have a lot of expectations from his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu as Simbu, Gautham Menon and iconic composer AR Rahman have collaborated for the project. The film marks the actor’s third movie with director Gautham Menon and has been creating a buzz ever since its teaser was released in December last year.

The first romantic number of the film, titled Kaalathukkum Nee Venum, was released on May 6 by Think Music India and it’s getting a good response. The song has already garnered over 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Popular song writer Thamarai has penned the lyrics of the track while AR Rahman has composed it. The song features Simbu and Siddhi Idnani, who plays the female lead.

Sharing the song, Think Music tweeted, “#Feelthelove ♥️ with this magical love song #KaalathukkumNeeVenum from #VTK."

One of the fans commented, “Beautiful Melody with clear words! Simply Amazing ARR sir." Another fan reacted, “This song is going to be one of the classics of Rahman sir for generations." A third wrote, “Listening in an infinite loop. How long has it been since ARR produced a melody like this? Bliss!"

The film was previously named Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan and was announced on Simbu’s birthday last year. Later the film’s title was changed. Radhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique are playing pivotal roles in the film.

The Gautham Menon directorial has been written by B Jeyamohan. Last December, the filmmakers posted a teaser for the film, which has so far received over 11 million views and around 4,00,000 likes.

