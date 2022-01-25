First Song From Dhanush's Maaran To Be Out on Jan 26

The first track from Tamil star Dhanush’s upcoming film Maaran will be out on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. The first single video song Polladha Ulagam featuring Dhanush will be released by Larahi Music, the makers of the film announced in a tweet. Dhanush has sung the song himself and rap portions have been done by Arivu of Enjoy Enjaami fame. The lyrics of the song have been written by Vivek and the music has been composed by GV Prakash.

Sathya Jyothi Films, the production company of Maaran has released a poster on Twitter featuring a still from the video of the song.

Advertisement

The poster suggests that it will be a groovy number. The poster features Dhanus in a vest, jeans and sports shoes. He is also sporting black glasses as he posed for the poster.

This is the second song in which Dhanush lent his voice for a track in his movies. Earlier, he crooned a track titled Polladha Bhoomi in his national award winning film Asuran, which released in 2019.

The promo video of the song will be released today at 7 pm.

The makers, on January 14, unveiled the motion poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal. The video featuring the motion poster opens with a close-up shot of a newspaper hinting that Dhanush is playing the role of a journalist. The motion poster shows Dhanush using a fountain pen that is dripping blood.

Advertisement

Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran in supporting roles.

The film directed by Karthick Naren is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. Skipping theatrical release, Maaran is scheduled for a digital premiere through Disney+Hotstar in February this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.