First Song From Ravi Teja's Rama Rao on Duty Out -- Watch Here

Bulbul Tarang, the first single from Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao on Duty, will be out on April 10. Under the direction of debutant Sarath Mandava, the upcoming film is preparing for release on June 17. Production work is underway at a brisk pace.

SLV Cinemas, the film’s production house, announced the launch of the first single from the film, and wrote, “Love of Rama Rao First Single #BulBulTarang from #RamaRaoOnDuty out on 10th April #RamaRaoOnDutyOnJune17."

SLV Cinemas also shared a poster wherein both the lead actors — Ravi Teja and Rajisha — can be seen looking into each other’s eyes romantically. The poster also features foreign dancers in the background. Meanwhile, the song has been shot in a picturesque location in Spain. The film has music by Sam CS.

Besides Rajisha Vijayan, the action film also has Divyansha Kaushik in the female lead. Earlier, the makers released an action-packed teaser and posters, which created huge hype for the film. Moreover, in the days to come, the team is planning aggressive pre-release promotion activities.

The storyline of the film revolves around an honest civil servant (played by Ravi Teja), who decides to take on corrupt men in power to help many suffering from poverty.

With the upcoming action-thriller, Venu Thottempudi is marking his comeback in the industry. Apart from them, the flick ensembles the cast of Nasser, Tanikella Bharani, Sr Naresh, Chaitanya Krishna, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani playing supporting roles.

On the professional front, Ravi Teja has back-to-back promising projects in his kitty and all are at different levels of production.

His last outing Khiladi helmed by Ramesh Verma was released on February 11. The film was released on Disney plus Hotstar within 28 days of its release. The film stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdary in the lead roles.

