First Song of Mahesh Babu's Film Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Release on Valentine's Day

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in a still from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in a still from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Kalavati, the first song from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata to be out on February 14.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 08, 2022, 08:24 IST

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming commercial thriller ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ have announced the release of their first single from the movie. As announced recently by the makers, the film’s first single will be out on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

The first single from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, titled ‘Kalaavati’, which actually is Keerthy Suresh’s character name in the movie, will be out on Valentines Day. Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh is appearing opposite Mahesh Babu for the first time. Fans and followers have kept their expectations high, as the movie is one of the most-awaited ones of recent times.

Touted to be a melodious song, ‘Kalaavathi’s music rendered by ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ musician Thaman. Being helmed by ‘Geetha Govindam’ director Parasuram, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is nearing completion and its theatrical release is slated on May 12.

The upcoming commercial drama is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

(with IANS inputs)

first published: February 08, 2022, 08:24 IST