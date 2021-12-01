First SPB, Now Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Tollywood Lost 2 Legends in a Year

The Telugu film industry is grieving the loss of award-winning Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. The industry has lost two legends in two successive years. Last year, legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) had passed away.

The combination of SPB and Sirivennela was a beautiful one. The two made some wonderful songs together and their work is still loved by the listeners. The words of Sastry, coupled with the voice of SPB, captivated the audience.

On September 25, 2020, SPB died of Covid-19, and the industry lost one of its most recognised and recognisable voices. Now, a little over a year later, another legend Sastry passed away after “cancer-related complications" on Tuesday. The Padma Shri awardee left his fans and well-wishers mourning at the age of 66.

According to reports, Sastry was admitted to the hospital on November 24 and was diagnosed with pneumonia. It was at 4:07 pm on November 30 that the legendary lyricist breathed his last.

Sastry created magic with his vocabulary and command over the Telugu language. In his career, he wrote songs for some amazing movies, including Swayamkrushi, Gaayam, Alludu Garu and many more.

Social media has been full of condolences to Sastry’s family. Several celebrities, including film stars, politicians and others, have been expressing grief on social media.

