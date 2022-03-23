First Step in my Attempt to...': Vishal Nikam's Appeal to Audience Ahead of New Show  

Vishal Nikam, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, will soon be seen in a new avatar on I Mayech Kavach, the new Colors Marathi show. Days after the makers announced that Vishal will be playing the role of Mansingh on the show, the actor has now posted something about his character.

In an Instagram post, Vishal wrote, “As I said, after Big Boss, I will be inclined towards entertaining all of you, and I will put in 100% effort for that.

“The character of Mansingh is the first step in my attempt to entertain you. There is still much work to be done. I’m hoping you’ll do the same for the new role that you’ve done for me," Vishal wrote.

The announcement of the new TV series comes a few months after Vishal emerged victorious in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Vishal’s friendship with Vikas Patil was one of the season’s highlights.

They shaved their heads to avoid being nominated for eviction. This season, viewers were also entertained by Vishal’s friendship with Sonali Patil. Vishal has a sizable following on social media. Even after Big Boss ended, he has remained in the news for one reason or another. The actor bought a new car earlier this month, and his pictures went viral.

In 2018, Vishal began his film career with the Marathi film Mithun in which he co-starred with Amruta Dhongade. The 27-year-old has also appeared in the television show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. With his performance as Shiva Kashid in Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji, he became a household name among Marathi audiences.

