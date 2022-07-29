First Teaser of Dhanush’s Next Vaathi is Out and It's Gripping

Dhanush is one of the few actors in the South film industry who have managed to acquire pan-India fame. The 39-year-old became a household name across India in 2011 after his song Kolaveri Di got viral on social media. Dhanush has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops.

Due to his superstar status, there is always a tremendous buzz around and about Dhanush’s upcoming films on social media. Currently, fans are looking forward to Venky Atluri’s Vaathi, which stars Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in lead roles. On the occasion of Dhanush’s 39th birthday, the makers of Vaathi released a teaser for the much-awaited social drama on YouTube.

Netizens have appreciated the engrossing teaser of Vaathi and the teaser has gone viral with over one million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Dhanush is essaying the role of a young lecturer in the film and seems to be in fine form in the teaser. Vaathi features a hard-hitting premise which revolves around a young man’s fight against the education mafia.

The historical social drama showcases the perils of privatisation in the education sector. Vaathi’s music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It is worth noting that the film is being shot as Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil.

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his latest film, The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, The Gray Man marks the Hollywood debut of Dhanush. The film features an exceptional star cast which includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. The film has been released on Netflix and has received favourable reviews from critics. Fans also like Dhanush’s terrific performance in the film.

