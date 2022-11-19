First Teaser of Sohan Seenulal Directorial Bharatha Circus Out; Watch Here

After the humongous success of Thallumaala, actors Bina Pappu and Shine Tom Chacko team up for filmmaker Sohan Seenulal’s Bharatha Circus. The makers of political satire have released their first official teaser recently. It has been shared on the YouTube channel of Saregama Malayalam. The 31-second teaser depicts the political theme of the film.

Bharatha Circus teaser begins with a crime and its suspect in a police van. Gradually, it introduces the names of its cast and crew, along with a melange of various characters. The upbeat soundtrack promises a thrilling political drama. The short clip was enough to bring Sohan Seenulal’s political satire project to the audience’s notice.

In less than a day, the teaser was viewed by 19,000 subscribers. A user commented “All the best to M A Nishad n team… Seems like a good movie. Instilling curiosity. Let it fly HIGH…. I am sure it will be another hit of Sohan Seenulal.’’ Another subscriber posted, “Nishad ikka super. Mind blowing picture. It will be hit. Yo. All d best.’’

Reportedly, earlier the title of the project was The Name — which was changed to Bharatha Circus. Entertainment portal ETimes recently contacted actress Saritha Kukku, who will play a police character in Bharatha Circus. She said in the interview, “The film is a political satire that also consists of some investigative elements. So, it can also be said that Bharatha Circus is a drama thriller."

Saritha further added, “The major portions of the movie Bharatha Circus are happening inside a police station, and I can say that the film will be a completely different experience for the audience, both in the terms of its execution style and characterisation."

The script of Bharatha Circus is penned by Muhad Vembayam. The film features Shine Tom Chacko, Binu Pappu, MA Nishad, Saritha Kukku, Sunil Sukhada, Jaffer Idukki, Aaradhya Ann, Megha Thomas and Divya Nair.

