Fit at 41, Shweta Tiwari's Weight Loss Journey

TV diva Shweta Tiwari has left her fans absolutely awestruck with her physical transformation. The 41-year-old actress keeps her fans updated with all the latest developments in her life. The actress is very active on social media and fans love her videos, especially with her children.

She keeps posting glitzy images to her Instagram account, and each one shows how much she has changed. Everyone is curious to know how Shweta, a mother of two children, managed to lose so much weight and stay fit. Let’s see Shweta’s weight loss journey, which began in 2019.

According to Shweta Tiwari, after the second pregnancy, her weight increased significantly. In one of her Instagram pictures that she shared in 2020, she stated: “I reached 73 kg. I desperately needed to lose weight in order to fit my character before beginning Hum Tum Aur Us."

Following the birth of her second kid, Shweta shared her weight loss journey on Instagram. She stated that the only way she was able to lose the 10 kg she gained after giving birth was by managing her diet. Nevertheless, Shweta had incorporated a cheat day within her diet. Later, she also began exercising.

Well, it’s not impossible, but it does involve a lot of willpower, commitment, and self-control. She gave huge credit for her fitness to her celebrity dietician nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel. She took full care of her diet to get the right weight.

She had to follow her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel’s diet since she was too busy to find time to exercise. The actress’ nutritionist explained that Shweta’s diet has a very good balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

Shweta also consumes a lot of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Along with this, she also includes fresh fruit juices and coconut water. Apart from this, Shweta also does yoga and swimming with her daughter on weekends.

For the photo shoot, she picks the most glamorous outfits. From plunging necklines to high slits, the actress flaunts her hard work with grace. Not only Shweta’s fans but industry friends were also surprised to see her transformation.

