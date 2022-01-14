Fitness Friday: Umar Riaz, Neha Sharma, Karishma Tanna Hit the Gym in Best Activewear; See Pics

Most of us must have made health-related resolutions for 2022. As January comes to a close, the high of the New Year starts to dwindle, as does our motivation. Work continues and it can be hard to make time for yourself, especially self-care, and fitness.

If you need some motivation as the year continues, take a look at these celebrities sweating it out and training hard at the gym! Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz, Neha Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tanishaa Mukerji were spotted by paparazzi on Friday morning as they arrived at their respective gyms in their best workout clothes. All these celebs take their fitness seriously and often showcase their hardcore workouts on Instagram. While Umar looked stylish in a white hoodie and black activewear, Neha Sharma kept it uber-cool in a bottle green jacket and black tights.

Karishma Tanna was glowing in a lilac tank top which she teamed with colour-coordinated activewear. Tanishaa was spotted donning a black tracksuit, while Rakul Preet Singh was wearing a tank top with grey tights.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz has been in the news for his recent eviction from Bigg Boss 15. Umar Riaz’s shocking eviction has garnered him the tag of the most trended contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. Soon after the news of Umar’s eviction broke, his fans flooded Twitter with posts calling out the makers for the “unfair" move. Not just that, the hashtag ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ has been trending for four days in a row now with over 17.05 million tweets (and counting), making Umar the most trended Bigg Boss contestant ever.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has many films in her kitty. She is busy working on four films back to back including Attack, Mayday, Doctor G, and Thank God.

