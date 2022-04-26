Five Times Disha Patani Proved to Be the Fittest Actress of Bollywood with Her Workout Videos

The gorgeous Disha Patani with her background in martial arts and dancing, is unquestionably one of the fittest stars of her generation. When it comes to sweating it out at the gym, the young star can surely give anyone a run for their money and has time and again pushed her fitness envelope. She is an expert in MMA and her kicks makes fans’ jaws drop. She also shattered the notion that girls shouldn’t lift weights and proved to us how weight training doesn’t lead to bulk!

Here’s 5 times Disha Patani motivated us to lift and kick the laziness out and jumpstart our week with some intense workout–

Advertisement

1. The actress shows us how to work our backs with a video of her back presses. Disha made it look effortless and oh so sexy.

2. The young star gave us major Lara Croft vibes with the video of her performing rack pulls with 80 kg weights and not just one but five repetitions.

3. Disha Patani trained under the guidance of the National level power lifter Rajendra Dhole and posted a video of her whopping 80 kg lift which showcased her focus, strength and how she powered through the pain.

Advertisement

4. In this super set video, the actress showed fans her favorite routine at the gym including squats, hip thrusts, stiff legged deadlifts and hamstring curls. No wonder she has the best legs in the industry!

Advertisement

5. As a special treat to fans on hitting the 40 million mark on Instagram, Disha Patani performed 10 repetitions of a variation of squats and good mornings with 60 kg weights.

We are most definitely waiting for the time when Disha Patani would be signed for an out and out action film, because hey, who else would fit the bill so perfectly with their talent, fitness and beauty?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.