Five Times Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dished Major Couple Goals

The now confirmed wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has ignited a whole lot of curiosity among the couple’s fans. According to many news outlets, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will take place from April 14 to April 17. The Internet does not seem to have the benefit of being calm and moving on.

Although the official confirmation is still pending, the story has arrived as a breath of fresh air for all Ranbir-Alia lovers. We’ll just have to wait for the pair to make it official, but in the meanwhile, here’s a brief journal of times Alia and Ranbir set huge relationship goals on social media for fans to follow.

Alia uploaded this stunning snapshot of herself during their vacation at an undisclosed spot, overlooking rivers and mountains. “All I need is sunsets & you …taking my pictures," the Raazi star said in the caption, swiftly crediting her lover for the photo.

And don’t forget about the special birthday post. On Ranbir’s 39th birthday, the couple flew to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to spend quality time away from the hustle bustle of the entertainment world. Alia wrote in the caption of her postcard-style entry from their holiday together, “Happy birthday, my life."

When Ranbir came back positive for the hazardous COVID-19 virus, the couple had to keep their distance, keeping quarantine rules in mind. It was about this time when Alia posted this shot on Instagram. We couldn’t stop grinning when she shared this photo of them holding hands.

Ranbir and Alia’s relationship is not just visually appealing (they are just so lovely together), but also commendable. On the occasion of Diwali in 2021, Alia uploaded a photo of herself standing with her beau Ranbir. The lovebirds were seen holding hands and painting the town red with their tender love.

Everyone went crazy when Ranbir and Alia appeared as lovebirds at an award ceremony. The pair was glimpsed taking a trip to Africa for their New Year’s 2022 getaway. During their trip, Alia shared a slew of photos from their vacation and “casually flexed her boyfriend’s" photography chops.

We wish all the best to the couple for their future journeys together!

