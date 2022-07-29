Flashback Friday: When Sanjay Dutt Shared About His Past Life, Claimed He Was a King Of Ashoka Dynasty

Sanjay Dutt is an actor sui generis whose career spans over four decades. Starting as a child actor in Reshma aur Shera, the Bollywood Star established an image which was starkly different from his contemporaries. Dutt has truly fought against all odds to carve a niche for himself in the Indian Film Industry. The actor, who turned 63 on Friday, had once revealed in the controversial talk show Koffee With Karan that he was a king in his past life and that his wife wanted him dead as she was having an affair with one of his ministers!

In an episode that aired back in 2005, Sanjay Dutt talked about Shivneri, a place near Chennai where Nadi Astrology is widely practiced by the locals. On recommendation of a friend who hailed from Gangawati, Karnataka, the actor visited the quaint place. He shared, “It is a small village and over there you give your thumb impression and they find your leaf. They found my leaf and they said your dad’s name is Balraj Dutt and I said ‘no it is Sunil Dutt’. And then they said your mother’s name has to be Fatima Hussain, and who knows that?"

Advertisement

The actor further disclosed that although he refuted the surreal claims made by the priest, he was however taken aback when the priest dished out the reason behind his ill-fate was due to the fact that he killed many people in his previous life. Sanjay Dutt said, “I was a king in the Ashoka dynasty. My wife had an affair with my minister and she sent me away to war to get killed. But I killed a lot of people and I came back and I found out and I killed her; I killed him as well. I was a Shiv bhakt so I went into the forest and starved myself to death."

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt recently featured in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera. The film received negative reviews at the Box Office. After the flurry of negative reviews, Sanjay Dutt wrote a heartfelt note stating his solidarity with the entire cast and crew of the period action drama. The actor will be next seen in ‘The Good Maharaja’ and ‘Ghudchadi’.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here