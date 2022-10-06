Fleet of Luxury Cars to House in Navi Mumbai, Know the Net Worth of Mahesh Bhatt

Director Mahesh Bhatt’s film Juda Hoke Bhi hit the big screen on July 15, 2022. It featured young faces like Akshay Oberoi, Aindrita Ray, Meherzan Mazda, and Rushad Rana. The movie was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Juda Hoke Bhi was a flop. A few media reports suggested that it was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned Rs.0.2 crore on its opening day. It was rated 2.1 by IMDb.

According to GQ India, Mahesh Bhatt’s net worth is Rs. 373 crore. The director-turned-screenplay writer owns a production house named Vishesh Films, which has produced films like Raaz, Aashique, and Murder among others.

Bhatt has multiple properties worth crore in India. He resides in Juhu, a tiny locality in Mumbai with his family. Recently, he purchased a house worth Rs. 6.5 crore in Navi Mumbai. Additionally, it is said he has invested in properties in other countries as well.

Mahesh Bhatt reportedly earns Rs. 3 crore monthly, which turns into Rs. 36 crore yearly. The average remuneration for each movie is close to Rs. 11 crore. He owns a fleet of luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, and BMW, each ranging between 1.2-2 crore.

Next, Mahesh has a horror movie with Avika Gor. The movie titled 1920 - Horrors of the Heart is billed as a horror drama and is directed by Krishna Bhatt. The screenplay is written by Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt in his decades-long career has given various hits like Arth, Aaransh, Naam, and Daddy to name a few.

