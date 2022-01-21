‘Flower Samjhe Kya’: Sapna Chaudhry's Pushpa Avatar Makes Fans Go Crazy

Sapna Choudhary, popularly known as ‘Desi Queen’ often makes her fans go crazy with her amazing desi performances. She has also appeared in Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bollywood films and has been highly praised for her talent. Sapna is quite active on social media and loves to follow trends by making reels on Instagram. She posted a new video on her Instagram handle and needless to say, the fans are in love with her.

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa has spread its magic all over the country with its rowdy dialogues and beautiful cinematography. It looks like the movie has made Sapna Chaudhary fall in love with it. She recently made a reel of her lip-syncing Pushpa’s famous dialogue, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya, fire hai mai."

The video captions, “Pushpa आग लगादी." With over 60,000 views on her reel, the video has made her fans go insane. In the video, she can be seen wearing a red salwar suit paired with a stole. Her reel is getting a lot of love from her viewers. One of the users said, “On fire", while another commented, “Ye Pushpa bahut achi hai (This Pushpa is nicer)."

Sapna Chaudhry became well-known after her dance video on the popular song, Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kaajal, at a local event went viral. Eventually, Sapna became an overnight celebrity, after appearing on a popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Though Sapna loves to share posts on Instagram, she is still a private person and seldom shares much about her personal life.

