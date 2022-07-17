Flying Beast's Wife Alleges Gaurav Taneja Was Not Told About Arrest: 'Pics Taken Saying It Was For Police Record'

Days after popular YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida police, his wife Ritu Rathee has now broken silence about the incident. In the latest vlog, Ritu explained how she had planned a special birthday for her husband in compliance with the Noida Metro Rail Corporation scheme. She revealed that all the formalities were done but when they reached the metro station they were also left stunned by the crowd, following which she asked her husband to get down from the car while she parked it.

Later, Ritu claimed that she kept waiting at the metro station for Gaurav but he did not come. Even the authorities did not inform her about Taneja’s whereabouts. She further claimed that Gaurav had no idea about the surprise and therefore the crowd guided him somewhere else and not towards the metro station. Ritu also alleged that Gaurav was not told that he was being taken to the police station and was kept in dark about his arrest too. “An FIR was immediately filed and his pictures were taken saying it is just for police record. Within five seconds, those pictures were shared with the media," she said in the video. Later in the vlog, Gaurav Taneja was also seen claiming they had not violated by rule.

Advertisement

Just a few days back, the couple had also issued a statement in which they mentioned that they had taken all the necessary permissions and therefore they would take a legal course in the matter. “It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans nor harmed any public property. Exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans. He was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing an appropriate legal remedy," a part of the statement read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida police on July 9 for celebrating her birthday at a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest came after thousands of people gathered at the Sector 51 Metro Station, following his wife’s request. He was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and was later arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. However, the YouTuber was granted bail the next day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.