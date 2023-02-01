Superstar Rajinikanth is one of the stalwarts of the Indian film industry. The veteran star recently jetted off to Rajasthan to complete the shooting of Jailer. It is not surprising that fans follow him almost everywhere just to catch a glimpse of the actor. An ardent fan who reportedly follows the star everywhere, was also spotted at the airport. Soon the star noticed the fan and gave him a piece of advice. The video is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen rushing to the security gate at the airport when he was bombarded by fans and shutterbugs. A fan from behind gives the actor a shawl, and after a few seconds, Rajinikanth is heard telling his fan to focus on his work rather than following him everywhere. The direct yet small interaction with the superstar left the fan spellbound and he along with others was heard chanting, “Orae Oru Superstar Rajinikanth (One and only Superstar Rajinikanth)".

Watch the video here:

The Darbar actor received a grand welcome as he arrived in Jaisalmer to shoot for his upcoming film Jailer helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The video shared by Varinder Chawla shows the hotel staff dancing to the song Lungi Dance from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Chennai Express.

In the brief clip, Rajinikanth walks through the hotel corridor with the staff as they chant Thalaiva with the song. The actor can be seen smiling as he watches the staff perform.

The caption of the post read: “Superstar Rajinikanth welcomed with an amazing dance performance by the staff as he arrives in Jaisalmer for shoot commitments."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, almost 80 per cent of the shoot for Jailer has been completed, and the film is heading to the final stages steadily. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. The film was initially expected to be released in the summer, but it looks like the film will now release a month or two later.

