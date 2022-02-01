For Bhagyashree, Water is Perfect Remedy Against Monday Blues

Actor Bhagyashree also feels Monday blues just like us, but she appears to have found a solution. Her latest Instagram post at least suggests so.

The actor posted on Instagram and wrote that it was her kind of Monday blues. Bhagyashree further wrote that she was a true Piscean and loved the water. She said that the mere splash and ripples of water is enough to make her feel alive.

Furthermore, she wrote that the sound and visuals of water were enough to freshen up her body and mind. Fans appreciated Bhagyashree’s love for water and called her Jalpari (mermaid) in the comment section.

Advertisement

Bhagyashree is also a fitness enthusiast. A cursory glance at Bhagyashree’s Instagram feed is enough to show her love for fitness. Have a look at this reel. Although Bhagyashree has not gained mastery at headstand, she still tries her best to attain perfection. She is quite hopeful of achieving this objective.

Bhagyashree wrote in the caption that it was just a beginning, adding that she would gain strength and confidence for a perfect headstand. She has not been able to remove the fear of detaching herself from the wall. The actor wrote that she had still not gained strength in her arms to balance exertion caused by headstand.

Advertisement

Actor Bhumika Chawla applauded her efforts. Bhumika wrote that Bhagyashree had inspired her to try the same now. Others suggested some minor adjustments like keeping the pelvic above shoulders might help.

Bhagyashree has made fitness resolutions for 2022. Watch her striving hard to achieve the same.

Bhagyashree embarked on her acting career with Kachchi Dhoop and established her name with Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. She then headlined several successful projects like Maa Santoshi Maa, Laut Aao Trisha and others.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080181/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.