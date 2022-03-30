'For Happier and Peaceful Life': Vanitha Vijayakumar on Why She Converted To Buddhism

Tamil film and television actor Vanitha Vijayakumar has revealed her reasons for converting to Buddhism. She said that she chose Buddhism for a happier and more peaceful life. In an Instagram post on March 28, Vanitha, in the picture, is sitting in a car and applying nail paint. She wrote, “I chose Buddhism for a happier peaceful life many years ago…ever since no looking back."

Vanitha is visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand’s Phuket as evident from the hashtags added in the caption of the post — #templevisit #buddisttemple #thailand #phuket.

For the unversed, Vanitha is the eldest daughter of Tamil actors Vijayakumar and Manjula.

Vanitha made her acting debut with the film Chandralekha in 1995 starring opposite Vijay.

She then appeared alongside Rajkiran in the film Manikkam released in 1996, She also acted in the Malayalam film Hitler Brothers (1997) and the Telugu devotional fantasy film Devi.

Vanitha worked as a costume designer for her sister Preetha’s films as film offers began to dwindle.

Vanitha made a brief comeback to acting in the 2010s and was first featured in a small role in Naan Rajavaga Pogiren in 2013. She then appeared in Summa Nachunu Irukku in 2013 and MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal in 2015.

In 2019, Vanitha participated in the Tamil reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which aired on Star Vijay. She became the second contestant to be eliminated from the show. However, Vanitha came back to the show as a wild card entry. Vanitha’s presence soared the TRP of the show.

Vanitha won season 1 of the Tamil Cooking show Cooku with Comali on Star Vijay in 2020.

On the work front, Vanitha has several films lined up. She will be seen in Kodooran, Kaathu, Pickup Drop, and Dhil Irandha Poradu

Vanitha Vijayakumar also has a Youtube channel, Vanitha Vijaykumar, with a subscriber count of over 7.4 lakh.

Vanitha uploads several cooking recipes, beauty tips, and travel vlogs on her YouTube channel.

