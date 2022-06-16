For His Next, KGF Star Yash Hits The Gym; Trainer Says, 'Dramatic Transformation' on Cards

Kannada star Yash has scaled new heights post the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is now all set for his next project. As per reports, Yash is currently preparing for his 19th film. Panipuri Kitty, Yash’s trainer, has revealed that the actor is undergoing a dramatic transformation for his upcoming film.

According to reports, the star has teamed up with young filmmaker Narthan for his tentatively titled Yash19 and it is said to be backed by a popular production house. Sources say that the actor-director met last year while Yash was shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. As Narthan narrated the script to Yash, he was impressed with it and agreed to be a part of the project.

Last year in February, Nartahn, during an interview with Cinema Express, also revealed that he has been working on the script of a movie for over a year.

Touted to be an actioner, the makers are yet to finalised the title of the film. We also hear that the makers have approached actress Pooja Hegde to be paired opposite Yash in the film. If Pooja agrees to come on board, besides making her Kannada debut, the yet-to-be-titled film will also mark her first project with KGF star. However, there is no official announcement by the makers so far.

Narthan is best known for his last directorial venture, Mufti, which emerged as a smash hit and critically acclaimed film back in 2017. The neo-noir action thriller featured Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around a police officer (played by Sriimurali), who tracks down and confronts an underworld boss (played by Shiva Rajkumar).

Coming to Pooja Hegde, the actress hasn’t had a great 2022 but has several films lined up. From Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Puri Jagannadh’s JGM, Pooja has several blockbuster projects in the pipeline.

