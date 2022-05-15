For Imran Khan, Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Is Now a Closed Chapter: Reports

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been living separately for over two years now. Even though they have not yet filed for a legal separation so far, recent reports suggest that Imran and Avantika have no plans of reuniting.

As reported by E-Times, Imran Khan is not looking forward to reuniting with his estranged wife Avantika Malik. The report also claims that Imran does not wish to restart his marital life, ‘at least not with Avantika’. The report also mentions that Avantika, who was earlier thinking about giving another chance to their marriage, has now also understood that nothing can reunite her with Imran. Therefore, it looks like Imran Khan’s chapter with Avantika is closed.

For the unversed, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot in 2011 after dating for over eigh years. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Imara, in 2014. However, in January 2011, reports of Imran Khan’s extra-marital affair with South Indian actress, Lekha Washington also made headlines. It was being said that this could have been a reason for his separation from Avantika Malik. Later in 2021, Imran and Avantika bumped into one another at a wedding function where they reportedly greeted each other warmly. “They met rather warmly and it was a good sight to behold. One wonders if a patch-up is in store," a source cited by E-Times claimed.

On the work front, Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He later featured in several films including, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti. The actor has been now missing from the limelight for a long time now and has reportedly quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment," Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi said in an interview in 2020.

