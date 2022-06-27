For Kannada Fans, SRK Means Shiva Rajkumar and Not Shah Rukh Khan

Shiva Rajkumar has become one of the most sought-after actors in the Kannada film industry. Proof of his enormous popularity emerged recently in a campaign launched by Amazon Prime Video. As part of the campaign, Amazon Prime Video asked the audience on Twitter to write their favourite films of SRK.

Soon after, Rajumar’s fans started writing the titles of his films under the post. For them, SRK means Shiva Rajkumar, not Shah Rukh Khan.

Many of Rajkumar’s films like Anand, Ratha Sapthami, Manamecchida Hudugi, and Shiva Mecchida Kannappa were mentioned in replies to the post. This speaks volumes of the popularity Rajkumar enjoys in Kannada cinema.

Interestingly, Rajkumar will also work in a film, SRK, directed by Lakki Gopal. SRK is bankrolled by Kiran Kumar C Gowdru and Aravind B Gowdru. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the background music for this film. Chethan Kumar has penned the dialogues. Rajkumar’s fans are highly excited to see this film, especially due to the title. According to reports, SRK will release on November 26.

Reports have also cited that SRK will feature Rajkumar in three different shades. It is also being said that SRK is based on a social issue. Kiran Kumar, who has bankrolled SRK, is a big fan of Rajkumar.

Besides that, Rajkumar is all set to impress the audience with Nee Siguvaregu as well. Directed by Ram Dhulipuddi, Nee Siguvaregu is currently in the production stage. Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar, Sampath Raj and others are part of Nee Siguvaregu. This film is bankrolled by Balasreeram Studios.

Besides this film, Rajkumar will also act in Veda directed by Harsha. Bankrolled by Geetha Pictures, Veda is currently in the pre-production stage.

Another Rajkumar film currently in the pre-production stage is Satyamangala. It is written and directed by H. Lohith. Satyamangala is bankrolled by Krishna Creations.

Rajkumar will also showcase his acting abilities in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Kotresh Chapparadahalli. One of the unique observations about many film choices by Rajkumar is that he has shown no apprehension about working with debutants. Many of his upcoming films are directed by first-timers only.

