For Latest Food Review, Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Samyuktha Shan Spent Rs 5,000 on Lunch

Actor and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Samyuktha Shan has been doing food reviews these days. On her Youtube channel, she regularly posts videos of her trip and food reviews. Recently, she was on a trip to Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. There, she visited a luxurious and award-winning restaurant Villa Maya to have lunch. Interestingly, she spent Rs 5000 on her lunch. This shocked many of her fans, while some others loved her honest review of the restaurant and its food.

Samyuktha, who won Miss Chennai 2007, gained immense popularity by participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 last year. The show hosted by actor Kamal Haasan made her a household name among the Tamil audience. After gaining a massive fan following, she started her Youtube channel in 2020 and started posting videos of food reviews, fitness, makeup, travel, and lifestyle.

In the latest video, Samyuktha is doing a food review offered by Villa Maya restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram. For lunch, she was served fish, squid, and prawns. In the video, a chef of the restaurant told her that Kerala foods and Italian items are specialties of the restaurant.

The video posted on December 15, 2021, has garnered over 1,16000 views and more than 2100 likes on YouTube.

In the comment section, viewers and Samyuktha’s fans praised her for maintaining her passion for travelling and food reviewing. Many also expressed their shock over the cost of lunch at Villa Maya.

“For most people, the eating expenses work out to Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for a month. Rs 5,000 Rs for lunch is very expensive. Only the rich and super-rich can afford that much money for food in a day," said a viewer on Youtube.

“Watching this only for Sam…Miss u sam…Be like this…Be the same. Never change," said another viewer.

