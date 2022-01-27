For Nani's Next Dasara, Makers Spend Rs 12 Crore on Village Set in Hyderabad

Actor Nani, who was most recently seen in Shyam Singha Roy, will next play the lead in Dasara wherein he will also reportedly adopt the Telangana dialect. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and also introduces Srikanth Odela as the director.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead. Popular music director Santosh Narayan will score music for the film. Nani will be seen in a different look in this movie and will speak in the Telangana dialect, the reason he has also hired a tutor.

The makers of Dasara are building a village set on about 12 acres in the suburbs of Hyderabad. They are spending around Rs 12 crore on just the sets. In addition to the key scenes, most of the shooting of the film will take place here.

Nani’s latest Shyam Singha Roy has garnered critical acclaim and did decent business at the box office. It has received the best response in the two Telugu states as well as the US. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

The film was produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Nebula Entertainment. Mickey Jay Meyer scored music for the film, which is considered to be the highest-grossing film of Nani’s career at Rs 50 crore.

Among other films, Nani will be seen in director Vivek Atreya’s Ante Sundaraniki. This movie is said to be in the adult comedy genre and will be produced by Maitree Movie Makers. In this film, Nazriya Nazeem will be seen paired with Nani. Vivek Sagar has composed music for the film.

